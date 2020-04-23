HNP Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 536.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

