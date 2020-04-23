HNP Capital LLC Has $428,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.