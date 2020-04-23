HNP Capital LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.35. 718,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,290. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

