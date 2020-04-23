HNP Capital LLC Purchases 2,943 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 88,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,052. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

