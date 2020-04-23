HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,326 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,423,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 9,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

