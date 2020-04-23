HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,271 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,690. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.