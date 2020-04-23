HNP Capital LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,593. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

