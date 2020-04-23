HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.08. 19,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

