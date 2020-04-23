Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.32. 3,544,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.48. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.