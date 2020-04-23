Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

HFBL opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

