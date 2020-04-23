Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 143.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 58,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,893. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

