Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.90. 1,938,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,304. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

