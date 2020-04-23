Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 727,914 shares.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

