Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $99.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.45.

HBM traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $781.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$9.46.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

