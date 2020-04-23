Hudson Pacific Properties Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 1,123,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,002. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,231,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 529,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,436,000 after buying an additional 344,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,188.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 355,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 328,065 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $299,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

