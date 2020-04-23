Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 3,489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,593. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

