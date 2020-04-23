Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 3,489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,593. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.