HYCON (HYC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $650,767.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $650,767.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 3,004,209,046 coins and its circulating supply is 2,198,751,899 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.