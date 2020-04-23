I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given I-Mab an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ARQT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 20,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,752. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90.

In related news, Director Jonathan Silverstein acquired 558,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329,888.32. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 500,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $12,050,000.00.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

