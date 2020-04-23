IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

IAC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $221.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

