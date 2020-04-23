ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Trading 1.9% Higher

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.17, 264,714 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,457,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,343 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 443,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 102,985 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

