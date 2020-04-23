ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Trading 1.9% Higher

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.17, 264,714 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,457,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.25.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Further Reading: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.