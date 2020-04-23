Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues Earnings Results

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.36. 214,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Icon has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

