Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.71. Ideanomics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 290,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.65.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 221.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 163,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 931.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.