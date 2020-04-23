ImageCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $636,920.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $514,239.37 and approximately $636,920.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001072 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,535,065 coins and its circulating supply is 8,985,565 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

