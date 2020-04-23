Infosys Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 8,411,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,395,637. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after buying an additional 8,681,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,407 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,551,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,742 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,020 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

