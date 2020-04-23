Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 159,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,637. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

