INLOCK One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,149.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $17,149.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.04468897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00065414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,971,985 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog

