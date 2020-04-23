Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $11.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 65,239,458 shares trading hands.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

