Insider Buying: Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) insider Gerard Bradley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$35,055.00 ($24,861.70).

Shares of Star Entertainment Group stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting A$2.36 ($1.67). 5,504,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. Star Entertainment Group Ltd has a one year low of A$1.53 ($1.08) and a one year high of A$4.93 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Star Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 145.99%.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.