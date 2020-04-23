Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $518,833.98 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

