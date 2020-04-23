Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 57,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 96.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 90.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 123,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,894,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

