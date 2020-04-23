Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 7.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. FIX increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

INTC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,894,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.