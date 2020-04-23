Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,400 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $141,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,894,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

