Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. 15,417,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

