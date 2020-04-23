Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

INTC traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 12,894,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

