Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,353,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.