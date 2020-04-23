Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

News headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 32,952,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,637,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

