Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down to $39.39

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.03, but opened at $39.39. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 28,722 shares trading hands.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

