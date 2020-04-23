Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

