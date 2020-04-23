International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 152,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 114,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

