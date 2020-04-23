Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,378. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

