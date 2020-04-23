Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Santander raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 333,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,367. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

