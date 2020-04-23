Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 2,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,490. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

