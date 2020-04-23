Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

IVZ stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,135,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,238. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Invesco has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

