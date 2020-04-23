Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 23049751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

