Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) recently:

4/20/2020 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/8/2020 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/11/2020 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

