Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 712% compared to the average volume of 424 call options.

ODFL traded up $11.93 on Thursday, hitting $140.18. 45,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $181.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

