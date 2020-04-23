Invictus Hyperion Fund 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,418.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $10,418.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

