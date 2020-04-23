IQIYI’s (IQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 4,447,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,691,472. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

