iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $699,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951,519 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

