iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 775.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,557. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

